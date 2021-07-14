Todd Marshall Joins the Tiger Family as Director of CTE & STEM Education

Advertisement

During their Monday, July 12, 2021, called meeting, the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) Board of Trustees announced Todd Marshall as the new Director of CTE & STEM Education for the 2021-22 school year.

Marshall holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education in Administration from Southern Arkansas University. Additionally, he has his Teaching and Principal Certification in Texas, Superintendent Certification in Texas and Arkansas and an Arkansas Building Level Administrator Certification P-12.

Coming full circle with TISD, Marshall began his career as a Teacher & Coach and Student Services Specialist at Texas High School from 2006-2010. He then moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Morriss Elementary School from 2010-2015.



From 2015-2018, Marshall took on the role of Principal for Atlanta Elementary School in Atlanta, TX. This was followed by serving as an Assistant Principal and then Principal for Pleasant Grove High School from 2018 to present.