Traffic Stop on Highway 67 Leads to Marijuana Bust

A routine traffic stop on Highway 67 turned into a major drug bust Thursday after deputies discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana hidden in a vehicle.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy David McAlexander pulled over a vehicle in the 8400 block of Highway 67 on May 1. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Ramon Martinez-Munguia, the deputy reported smelling marijuana. When questioned, Martinez-Munguia handed over two rolled marijuana cigarettes.

The passenger, identified as Marc Isauro Arteaga-Carrion, was asked to exit the vehicle so a search could be conducted. As Deputy McAlexander opened the trunk, two one-pound vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana fell to the ground. A continued search revealed 114 additional bags of marijuana, totaling 126 pounds, along with $2,100 in cash.

Both Martinez-Munguia and Arteaga-Carrion were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Pounds and Under 2,000 Pounds. Bond for each suspect was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.