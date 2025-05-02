Allen Jordan

Sponsor

Allen “Papaw” Jordan, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was reunited in love with his wife, Anna Jo Jordan, and his daughter, Vicki Jordan, and his blue heeler, Major Blue, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Allen was born on September 15, 1932, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Arvil and Ruby Jordan. He graduated from North Heights High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Anna Jo, and together, they raised two daughters, Vicki and Annette, in Texarkana.

He later retired from Lone Star Ammunition Plant (Day & Zimmermann, Inc.) in Texarkana and from the Miller County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, where he faithfully served his community. During his time with the department, he had the honor of serving under the Sheriffs Leslie Greer, Howard Giles, Kenneth Sinyard, and H. L. Phillips.

His dedication and service were recognized with the Texarkana Rotary Club’s Public Safety Officer of the Year Award in 1985 and 1999 for his work with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.

He continued his commitment to public service by serving on the Texarkana Arkansas Planning Commission from 1994 to 1996 and again from 1999 to 2002. He also served as a Warrant Officer for the Miller County Municipal Court. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Texarkana.

He was best known as” Papaw” and “Paps” to all who loved him- a kind, steady presence whose legacy of love, strength, and service will be remembered by all who knew him.

He also cherished time outdoors, fishing and hunting with his grandchildren, Jayson and Alisha, and his son-in-law, Frankie.

His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passing down traditions, and creating memories that will live on for generations.

He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Anna Jo Jordan, his daughter, Vicki Jordan, his parents, Arvil and Ruby Jordan, his brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Bill and Hazel Jordan, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendell and Agnes Lile, brother-in-law and wife Bill and Nelda Lile and his beloved dog, Major Blue.

His daughter and son-in-law survive him: Annette and Frankie Weldon, his grandson and wife; Jayson and Christina Barrow, his granddaughter and husband; Alisha and Allen Martin, his great-grandson, Charles Allen “Charlie” Barrow; and his great-granddaughter, Ava Kitson, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 5, 2025, at Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Randy Shepard officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2704 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.