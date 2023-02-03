TRAHC Presents Award-Winning Illusionist Bill Blagg at the Historic Perot Theatre

Advertisement

As seen on NBC, CBS, and FOX, illusionist Bill Blagg is coming to the Perot Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. for one night only in a show presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council. Hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion, Blagg’s action-packed show features audience members floating in mid-air while others vanish at a moment’s notice.

“Bill is amazing and is entertaining for all ages, and I’m so excited to bring him back to Texarkana to wow and amaze our community,” said TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger. “The next day everyone is going to be talking about Bill’s show. Don’t miss it or you’ll be left out!”

When he was just 18, Blagg was the youngest person to win a prestigious magic competition in the “Magic Capital of the World” (Colon, Mich.). By winning that competition, he joined the ranks of his idols, which include Las Vegas’s master magician Lance Burton.

Blagg is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic, which doesn’t involve cliché tricks with playing cards or birds. Instead, Blagg opts for grand-scale illusions such as teleporting across theatres and squishing his body to just five inches tall, augmented with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality.

Tickets to see The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! on February 16 at the Perot Theatre are on sale now. Purchase tickets at trahc.org/billblagg or call the Perot Theatre Box Office at 903-792-4992.

For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.