TRAHC Presents The Muses: Celtic Spring

The Muses Project of Hot Springs, Ark., brings their St. Patrick’s Day celebration to Texarkana on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at Cabe Hall in the Regional Arts Center. Presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, this 90-minute concert is a unique blend of traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads and folk songs.

“We are excited to bring the Muses back to our beautiful Cabe Hall,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC executive director. “Their beautifully blended voices and spirited performances are sure to delight music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss this delightful show of musical weavings that will transport you to the Emerald Isles.”

The Muses’ Celtic Spring concert features traditional favorites such as “Parting Glass” and “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” along with moving sacred selections, “Be Thou My Vision” and “Gaelic Blessing.” Talented professional female lead vocalists, instrumentalists, young artists and dancers will perform in solos, duets and various ensembles, all in the style of the Celtic Women.

Professional instrumentalists Shana Norton, Irish harpist, and Adrienne Inglis, flutist, will be joined by the Muses House Band—including piano, drums and trombone—along with lead sopranos, a mixed voice ensemble of Muses Young Artists, and talented dancers.

“These extraordinary performers are bringing beautiful, uplifting music celebrating Celtic traditions, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” Unger said.

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission; $15 for students with ID. For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or rachelw@trahc.org.

