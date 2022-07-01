TRAHC to Host Final First Friday of the Summer on July 1

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council will host its final First Friday event of the season on Friday, July 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Regional Arts Center. The event will feature wine, light refreshments and regional artists Debbie Gilliam and Vicki Carr.

Gilliam, who also serves as Audience Services Manager for the Perot Theatre, is a talented vocalist who loves pop and classic rock, but also enjoys a variety of other genres, including folk, country, standards, blues and jazz.

Carr has spent almost 20 years teaching music for Texarkana Independent School District and as pianist for First Baptist Church. She has maintained a private studio for 30 years and is owner of Studio 57 Music Academy.

Advertisement

Gilliam and Carr will perform patriotic tunes and music from the World War II era in honor of veterans.

TRAHC asks that community members email photos of themselves or their loved ones in the service. Those interested can email photos to artsinfo@trahc.org or bring them to the event. Any events TRAHC receives by Friday morning will be displayed as part of the event.

TRAHC’s First Friday is free for TRAHC members and veterans and $10 for non-members. Become a TRAHC member at trahc.org for free entry to all First Friday events.

This program is sponsored by MEDEVAL, long-term acute care inpatient rehabilitation.

