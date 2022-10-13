Trap Shooting Team from Redwater High School Hits the Mark during First Two Tournaments

Advertisement

During two recent tournaments, the Redwater High School (RHS) Trapshooting Team earned team and individual honors.

At the Pewitt FFA Trap Shoot in Ben Wheeler, TX, 166 students participated forming 44 teams from 15 different schools. RHS Team 1 of Greer Early, Hunter Garrett, John Owens and Cameron Wallace took 11th Place. RHS Team 2 of JT Bryson, Levi Johnson, Jaylee McClure and Spencer Wells received 25th Place. Hunter Garrett earned a score of 86, placing 20th out of 141 males individually.

For the Hooks Trap Tournament at Rocky Creek Outdoors USA, an estimated 90 students representing 22 teams from eight schools participated. RHS had two teams place in the Top 10. The Team of Hunter Garrett, Levi Johnson, John Owens and Cameron Wallace took 7th Place. Earning 8th Place was the team of JT Bryson, Jaylee McClure, Riley Owen and Spencer Wells. Jaylee McClure placed third individually out of 20 females.

