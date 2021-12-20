Trice Elementary Robotics Team Advances to State

Advertisement

The Trice Elementary robotics team recently competed in the FIRST LEGO League Competition. The 3rd through 5th grade team, named Tricebots, is led by Julie Carver, robotics sponsor.

FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting, hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem solving experience through a guided, global robotics program.

The Tricebots finished in 6th place after competing in the Cargo Connect Challenge and qualified to advance to the Arkansas state competition on January 22, 2022. Tricebots’ concept was to construct a Package Depot in various neighborhoods where packages could be delivered and customers could pick up their items at their leisure. The Tricebots’ presentation highlighted how the Package Depot would ease shipping congestion, increase the speed of delivery in the transportation industry, and create safe and secure delivery locations. Additionally, the Package Depot would help eliminate package theft or damage due to weather.

