Trinity Baptist Church to Host Stellar Vacation Bible School June 11-15

Trinity Baptist Church’s Stellar Vacation Bible School (VBS) will run from 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, June 11-15 for kids in preschool through 5th grade.

This free, outer space themed event is open to any child living in the greater Texarkana area. Over the course of five fun evenings, children will explore how Jesus shined hope, love, forgiveness, and joy to the world and how they can do the same.

Kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called ‘God Sightings’. Each day will conclude with a ‘Cosmic Closing’ designed to get everyone involved in living what they’ve learned that evening.

Each night, children will be divided by age into galactic crews, ensuring lessons are taught at an age appropriate level for each child.

Crew leaders will help the children move through our various VBS stations, which are all centered around space themes. Crafts, games, experiments, snacks, music, and Bible adventures will all be used to teach children about sharing Jesus’ light with the world.

The Stellar VBS program at Trinity Baptist Church is designed to not only help kids learn how to apply Biblical principles during the week of the event, but to also provide take home tools to help them remember those lessons.

Kids will also have the opportunity to participate in mission work by raising money throughout the week for kids to have birthday celebrations at the Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home.

Walk-in registration will be available all week, but to avoid waiting in long lines on Sunday night, parents are encouraged to pre-register their children in advance at TrinityTXK.com/VBS.

For questions about VBS, call 870-779-1007.

