Trinity Christian School Hosts Open House Enrollment Events February 23rd, 24th

SPONSOR

Trinity Christian School is excited to announce its upcoming open house enrollment events on February 23rd and 24th, providing an opportunity for prospective students and their families to explore what the school has to offer. Known for fostering a supportive and dynamic learning environment, Trinity Christian School invites community members to discover how they can become a part of the Warrior family.

The Preschool Open House is scheduled for Monday, February 23, at 6:00 PM, allowing families to learn about early childhood education options and meet the dedicated staff. This event aims to introduce parents and guardians to the curriculum and programs tailored for young learners, as well as to the nurturing atmosphere that defines the Trinity experience.

The following day, Tuesday, February 24th, the school will host an Open House for students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade, beginning at 8:00 AM. This event will provide attendees with a broader overview of the comprehensive educational opportunities available, highlighting the school’s commitment to academic excellence and character development at all grade levels.

SPONSOR

Interested families are encouraged to share this opportunity with others and register early to secure their spots. Registration can be completed through the following link: https://forms.gle/LrtpFtL5Eq2d63sj8 Trinity Christian School looks forward to welcoming potential new Warriors and showcasing the vibrant community that awaits them.