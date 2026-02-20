Texarkana Arkansas Police: Former Arkansas High Coach Charged in Sexual Assault Case

SPONSOR

In early February 2026, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said it received an outcry from a juvenile regarding alleged inappropriate actions by Dennis Johnson Jr., who was working as a coach at Arkansas High School at the time.

According to police, detectives developed probable cause for charges of second-degree sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. TAPD said an affidavit for arrest warrants was drafted and, after review by the prosecuting attorney’s office and a judge, a warrant was issued.

Police said the circumstances of the charges involve Johnson’s position of influence as a coach at Arkansas High.

The investigation is ongoing, and TAPD said no further information is available at this time.

The department is asking anyone with information related to this case, or any sexual assault, to come forward and contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Editor’s note: A charge is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.