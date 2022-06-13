Trinity Sports 2022 Summer Football Camp July 7th & 8th feat. Phil Nash, Tra Carson, Lucas Wacha, Jay Miller, and Cobi Hamilton

Advertisement

Trinity Sports will be hosting a football camp this summer for athletes ranging from grades 1st-12th (completed). This camp will take place at Trinity Baptist, and will give athletes an opportunity to learn from some of the best football minds around the Texarkana area. This is an amazing opportunity for all athletes, regardless of experience or skill level. The camp will be two days – July 7th and 8th. On both days, athletes in grades 1-6 will participate from 9:00am-12:00pm; athletes in grades 7-12 will participate from 1:00pm-4:00pm. T-Shirts will be provided

Athletes who register before June 18th will receive a 23% DISCOUNT. The price per athlete prior to June 18th will be $99 per athlete. Afterwards, the price jumps to $129 per athlete. The FINAL DAY to register is Monday, July 4th!! Participation and T-Shirts CANNOT be guaranteed after this date!! HURRY and secure your spot TODAY!! Additionally, if a household has more than two athletes who wish to participate, we are offering a deal: REGISTER TWO, GET A THIRD ATHLETE HALF-OFF.

Don’t miss out on such an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to learn from the BEST!! The knowledge and experience athletes will receive is UNLIKE ANY OTHER!!

ATHLETES MUST BRING:

1.) Refillable Water Bottle w/ name on it

2.) A bag to carry things in w/ name on it

3.) A pair of cleats AND a pair of tennis shoes

4.) Light clothing fit for physical activity in the summer heat

5.) Any needed medications must be brought in a ziplock bag with the child’s name, child’s grade, and the name of the medication; additionally, instructions on how to best administer the medication are suggested.

To register, go to: https://form.jotform.com/221504459440148

If you have any further questions/concerns, please reach out to us by calling 870-779-1007 OR by emailing trinitysports@trinitytxk.com

