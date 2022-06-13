Woman accused of shooting into occupied apartment charged with deadly conduct

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman accused of firing live rounds from a handgun into an occupied apartment earlier this month has been charged with deadly conduct.

Lauren Panecia Forte, 31, was taken into custody by Texarkana Texas Police Department officers outside an apartment complex June 1 at 1400 Jenkins. Forte allegedly fired several shots into a unit with six people inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two shell casings were recovered and officers noted that bullets went through a window screen and another was noted above the lock on the apartment’s front door. The round that went through the window screen stopped near a television and the other round did not go through the door.



Witnesses told police Forte was upset because one of her children had been shot with an Airsoft gun. Other witnesses reported that the child was struck with a gel filled ball shot by an Orbeez gun.

Forte is currently free on a $15,000 bond. If convicted of deadly conduct, Forte faces two to 10 years in prison.

