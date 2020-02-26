Twenty-Seven Superior Ratings Earned by Texas High School Art Students During Regional Vase Competition; Five advancing to state

Advertisement

Texas High School art students garnered 27 Superior Ratings during the Region VIII Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) held on February 22 in Pittsburg, Texas.

Sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, VASE provides the opportunity for students to bring artworks created in their art classes to a regional event where they are interviewed by a certified juror who evaluates their work based on a standards-based rubric and their understanding of the art processes involved in the development of their artwork. The jurors look for originality of concept, technical expertise and the interpretation of the student’s stated intent.

Jurors evaluate the student artwork using the following standard: Rating 4 Superior; Rating 3 Excellent; Rating 2 Average and Rating 1 Below Average. Students compete on four different experience levels depending on the credits in art that the student has received at the time of the regional event.

Receiving Superior Ratings were: Chloe Alzaga, Desiree Anderson, Britney Ankton, Peyton Boyer, Dane Bullock, Alexandra Chester, Montrell Denmark, Aislyn Echols, Jayla Estell, Teagan Jones, Shakerria Kirkendall, Blake Maynard, Hannah McElhiney, Hope McDonald, Joshua Oldham, Audias Ortega, Julia Ryden, Braden Sanders, Nils Schweizer, Amethyst Spade, Amelia Stansbury, Jessica Sutton, Emma Tucker, Belle Van and Sean Wilbanks.

The Texas High School Art program also garnered the most students advancing to state this year. They are: Desiree Anderson, Britney Ankton, Peyton Boyer, Teagan Jones and Hannah McElhiney. The state competition will be held in April in San Marcos, Texas.

Art teachers are: Tyson Feemster, Shea Phillips and Teya Sherman.

