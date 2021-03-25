Twilight Tours Continue at Hillcrest Cemetery

Advertisement

With the warmer weather, now is the perfect time for an outdoor tour. Join the Texarkana Museums System for the latest Twilight Tour, The Talking Dead: Hillcrest Cemetery, Saturday, April 3 beginning at 8:00 p.m. Living History performers will bring Texarkana History to life. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831.

“We’re excited to offer this guided tour of Hillcrest Cemetery for the first time,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “As we develop the Twilight Tours, we plan to include new sites and new characters from our past.”

The Talking Dead: Hillcrest Cemetery will launch on Saturday, April 3 beginning at 8:00 p.m. Hillcrest is located at 5101 West 7th Street in Texarkana, Texas. There will be no parking in the cemetery, so please call for directions and assistance. This is a wheelchair accessible event. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance, so get yours today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

In addition to learning the history of Hillcrest, guests on the tour will be able to meet some of Texarkana’s most famous citizens, including Congressman Wright Patman. Other characters include a 1920s ambulance driver, 1930s race car driver, and a variety of other men and women from Texarkana’s distant past, all portrayed by volunteers from the community.

“One of the best parts of this tour series is the living history component. There are so many individual stories to tell and we are thankful for the actors who are depicting those stories for us,” said Jamie Simmons, TMS Curator. “It’s fun for the actors as well and it’s a chance to wear vintage clothing and accessories. ”

Anyone interested in volunteering as a living history actor can contact Jamie Simmons at 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

This tour is the latest in Twilight Tour offered by Texarkana Museums System to promote an understanding of Texarkana history through the unique stories of individual people. These new walking tours were developed specifically for evening hours. Standard tours, such as those for Rose Hill and Sacred Heart, will include new stories and new character performances. The Talking Dead series will include a tour of one of Texarkana’s historic cemeteries scheduled for the first Saturday of each month, through December.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.texarkanamuseums.org, find us on FaceBook, or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.