Barbara Wise

Barbara Ann Wise, 79, of Simms, Texas, died Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born August 22, 1941 in Longbranch, Texas. She was a member of Old Union Baptist Church and a retired nurse from Titus County Memorial Hospital in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Survivors include three children, Patty Ann Tittle, Marvin Wayne Tittle, and Gloria Eileen Anderson; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great—grandchildren; cousins, Ava and Andre Dupuis.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. on March 27, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Community Center in Simms, Texas with Brother Roy Ford and Brother Tracy Wilkes officiating.