From the Texarkana Twins Front Office

Twins Bring in Trio From Paris JC

Two position players and a relief pitcher from the Dragons join the 2020 roster

Texarkana, Texas – The Texarkana Twins are excited to welcome in three Paris Junior College players for the summer. This trio brings lots of diversity to the roster with two position players, a Centerfielder and Second Baseman, and a relief pitcher. All three talents are new to the Twins as well as the Texas Collegiate League.

“We are super excited about our continued relationship with Paris Junior College. Coach Clay Cox knows what kind of players it takes to win, and we know that we can rely on getting the best guys each year, especially with these three.” Says Brian Nelson, Director of Baseball Operations for the TCL.

Centerfielder, Camron Dollar, is just a Freshman at Paris JC out of Minden, LA where he won the Shreveport Times All-Area Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season. Now in his first season in the NJCAA, Dollar has recorded five put-outs in his five games played for the Dragons supporting their 9-4 record. Being from outside of Shreveport, the left-handed hitter is not too far from the Texarkana area where he participated in the 2018 Under Armor National Tryout at George Dobson Field, home of the Twins.

Arlington, Texas native, Sam Creed is currently playing in his sophomore season at Paris JC after closing out his first season in the NJCAA with Luna Community College in New Mexico. This season, Creed has boasted a .421 batting average with twelve RBIs in his twelve games played so far for the Dragons. Though this will be his first stint in the TCL, the second baseman played for the Sunflower Collegiate League last summer with the Salina Shock out of Salina, Kansas.

Relief pitcher, Caleb DuBois, will be coming to Texarkana all the way from Bridge City, TX where he made TSWA Class 4-A Third Team First Baseman and earned the 2018 Southeast Texas Coaches Association Player of the Year in his senior season. The lefty is now in his sophomore year at Paris JC as he’s pitched in 17 innings, racking up eighteen strikeouts. The Dragons play their next game tomorrow against Bossier Parish, their first in conference game of the season.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, May 28th for the Twins at home against the Victoria Generals. Be sure to come out and support the Twins at George Dobson Field for lots of family fun and great baseball.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana – for tickets and information on Texarkana’s very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

