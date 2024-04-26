Sponsor

Sister Debra Ann Williams Bursey was born June 8, 1959 to the late James Ray and Essie B. Williams in Texarkana, Texas. She accepted Christ at an early age, she graduated from Arkansas High School where she was a band member and majorette captain. She served with distinction in the US Army where she was an aviation mechanic specializing in the UH-47 Chinook helicopter. After her honorable discharge in 1981, she employed at Red River Army Depot and Domtar Paper Mill prior to retirement.

At the time of her passing, she was a dedicated and active member of Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Stuart Bursey of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Davie (Yolanda) Franklin of Desoto, Texas, friend and partner, Willie Vaughn of Texarkana, Texas as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and church members and friends.

Visitation Friday, April 26, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Funeral service will be there Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Wilmore Green, eulogist and Pastor Andrew Hill, officiating. Burial with military honors at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.