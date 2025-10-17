Two Killed in Smoke-Related Crash on Highway 160 in Lafayette County

Sponsor

GIN, Ark. — Two people, including a child, were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Arkansas Highway 160 near the community of Gin in Lafayette County.

According to a preliminary fatal crash report from the Arkansas State Police, the collision occurred around 3:35 p.m. on October 16, 2025.

Investigators said smoke from a nearby fire had drifted across the roadway, causing severely reduced visibility. A 2007 Freightliner truck traveling eastbound struck a westbound 2021 Chevy Tahoe driven by 28-year-old Sara Nix of Bradley.

Nix and a minor passenger in the Tahoe both died at the scene. Their bodies were taken to Smith Funeral Home in Stamps. No other injuries were reported.

The investigating officer, Trooper First Class Justin Cherry, noted clear weather conditions at the time but described the road as “smoky” due to the nearby fire.

Next of kin have been notified, and the Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.