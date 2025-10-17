CHRISTUS Health: Health Literacy is Key to Better Patient Outcomes 

Sponsor

October is Health Literacy Month and CHRISTUS Health is encouraging individuals to ask questions, seek clarity and become active participants in their care.

Understanding prescriptions, asking questions, and knowing where to go for care is key to a patient’s overall health journey, said Dr. Lori George.

“When patients grasp the ‘why’ behind their treatment, they’re more likely to follow through,” said George, a family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Texarkana. “Health literacy empowers people to be proactive, not passive, in their care.”

Nine out of 10 adults in the U.S. struggle with health literacy at some level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Individuals with higher levels of knowledge, skills and confidence have better physical and mental health, lower healthcare costs, and improved comprehension of medical information.

Dr. David Aziz, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Bossier City, said there is a crucial connection between health literacy and long-term wellness. CDC research has shown that individuals with lower health literacy are three times more likely to revisit emergency departments and have higher rates of chronic illness.

“Understanding your health isn’t just helpful, it is vital,” he said. “When patients know how to manage their conditions, they’re less likely to end up in the ER and more likely to stay well.”

George also highlighted the importance of tailoring education to meet the needs of diverse communities.

“We have to meet people where they are,” she said. “That means providing clear, culturally sensitive information that helps every patient feel seen and supported.”

