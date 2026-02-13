Two Men Charged With Arson After Fire In Vacant Building During Cold Snap

SPONSOR

Arson Charges Filed In Vacant Building Fire, Men Claim They Were Cold

TEXARKANA, Texas–A pair of reportedly unhomed men have been charged with

arson in connection with a fire they claim to have started in a vacant

building to keep warm.

David Ray Mitchell, 54, and Roger Von Deese, 53, allegedly broke off pieces

of a hand rail to use as fuel for a fire inside a vacant building Jan. 28

in the 1800 block of N. Robison Road, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

SPONSOR

Smoke could be seen pouring from the front doors of the building, which was

previously occupied by Cash Out Texas, the affidavit said.

Mitchell was allegedly inside the structure when a police officer arrived.

Mitchell allegedly said he “was just trying to stay warm and that he’d

poured some water on the fire to put it out.”

Mitchell and Deese allegedly told officers they had been staying in the

building for three days “as there had been snow and ice covering the

ground” and claimed they found the door unlocked, the affidavit said.

The men had reportedly broken the handrail into pieces to use for the fire,

the affidavit said.

If convicted of arson, the men face six months to two years in a state jail.

The cases have been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.