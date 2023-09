Sponsor

Two Texarkana residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 30 Sunday night.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Jerald Jones, 35, and Shundrekia Hill, 44, were killed in the crash at the 23 mile marker.

According to the report, Hill attempted to pass a semi-truck and lost control striking the truck. Hill’s car became stuck under the semi-truck and was struck by another semi-truck. The road was heavily saturated due to rain.