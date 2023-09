Sponsor

Donna Kay Smith, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at First Biker’s Church, 8085 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Time will be determined.