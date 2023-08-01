Two TISD Administrators Selected to 2023-2024 TEPSA Board of Directors

Sponsor

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) is pleased to announce its 2023-2024 Board of Directors. These school administrators serve with purpose and passion to set and lead the association’s strategic direction and maintain a positive impact on legislators, policymakers, and other stakeholders to ensure a quality PK-8 education for all Texas students.

“TEPSA’s Board of Directors plays a critical role in advancing the Association’s mission. We appreciate their dedication to supporting and advocating for Texas PK-8 school leaders,” Executive Director Harley Eckhart said.

Executive Committee

▪ Cindy Tierney, Lufkin ISD, President-Emeritus

▪ Cooper Hilton, Coppell ISD, President-Elect

▪ Dana Boyd, El Paso ISD, Vice President

▪ Gerrie Spellmann, Alamo Heights ISD, Member At-Large

▪ Jaci Underwood, Lubbock ISD, Member At-Large

▪ Annette Sanchez, Beeville ISD, NAESP Representative

Standing Committees Chairs

▪ Advocacy Committee: Elodia Witterstaetter, Texarkana ISD

▪ Membership, Marketing and PR Committee: Veronica Delgado, Crowley ISD ▪ Programs and Services Committee: LaToya Patterson, Spring ISD

▪ Nominating Committee: Yolanda Delaney, Canyon ISD

TEPSA Region Presidents:

▪ Nora Lamas, La Feria ISD, Region 1

▪ Lori Maldonado, London ISD, Region 2

▪ Yasmina St. Jean, Victoria ISD, Region 3

▪ Rachelle Ysquierdo, Sheldon ISD, Region 4

▪ Jennifer Fisher, Silsbee ISD, Region 5

▪ Donna Bairrington, College Station ISD, Region 6

▪ Brittany Eldred, Quitman ISD, Region 7

▪ Liliana Luna, Texarkana ISD, Region 8

▪ Jared Jacobs, Wichita Falls ISD, Region 9

▪ Erin Whisenhunt, Grand Prairie ISD, Region 10

▪ Celina Goss, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Region 11

▪ Carol Whitley, Rogers ISD, Region 12

▪ SueAnna Thomas, Wimberley ISD, Region 13

▪ Alana McClure, Jim Ned CISD, Region 14

▪ Curt McKneely, Miles ISD, Region 15

▪ Amy Meek, Canyon ISD, Region 16

▪ Amy Estrada, Idalou ISD, Region 17

▪ Maxine Barrera Gonzales, Midland ISD, Region 18

▪ Jonathan Flores, Socorro ISD, Region 19

▪ Amy Malone, Comal ISD, Region 20

TEPSA, whose hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other, has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917. Member owned and member governed, TEPSA has more than 6,000 members who direct the activities of more than 3 million PK-8 school children. Learn more at www.tepsa.org.

