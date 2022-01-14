TxDOT Crews to Pretreat Bridges on Friday As a precautionary Measure

Due to a slight chance of winter weather conditions this weekend, TxDOT crews plan to pretreat bridges and overpasses on Friday, Jan. 14 in Bowie, Cass, Marion, Morris and Titus Counties as a precautionary measure.

Crews will be on standby over the weekend to treat other roads as warranted.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of TxDOT vehicles that will be spreading brine on roads. Brine is a solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic.

Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys.

TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information when preparing for possible winter weather.

Visit driveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.

For more information, contact Heather.Deaton@txdot.gov or (903) 799-1306.

