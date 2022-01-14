Miller County Amnesty Program: It’s On!

From now until April 30th, Miller County District Court and her sister court at the Bi-State will be running their Amnesty Program. Individuals can receive up to $350 off of any active misdemeanor warrants. Judge Tommy Potter will be working with those seeking amnesty for any active warrants. Typical warrants that are eligible to receive amnesty include those with outstanding vehicle tickets.

Individuals wishing to take advantage of the amnesty program can reach out to the District Court by dialing 870-772-2780, or Probation by dialing 870-773-2971. To reach the Bi-State call: 903-798-3016 for city warrants or

870-772-2780 for county warrants.