U of A Hope-Texarkana New Student Orientation Events Scheduled

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will hold multiple New Student Orientations to help students “Rock” the fall semester! Students can choose from orientations on each campus on the dates listed below.

Hope Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Morning Evening Monday, August 16 • 9:00 a.m. – Noon Monday, August 16 • 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 • 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Texarkana Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Morning Evening Wednesday, August 18 • 9:00 a.m. – Noon Wednesday, August 18 • 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19 • 9:00 a.m. – Noon

New student orientation is a mandatory event for all incoming UAHT students. Orientation will prepare new UAHT students for the college experience by reviewing academic expectations, financial aid, and student account information. Students can get their student ID card during orientation, pick up their UAHT parking sticker, and learn about valuable resources to help them succeed in college. Students can register for orientation any time by submitting the registration form at the link below.

Registration here:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FucGHnSAXkaAI2RqeeQX6_ZFy3SHy9JDg33GE8GWyFFUME1FRjA4VElaQ1dOMEtNUFdKVjg4T05BSS4u&wdLOR=c95A5B54A-5660-454D-9156-0583D11CB221

For more information or to register via phone, contact Jennifer Wright Cunningham at 870-722-8228.