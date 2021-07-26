Birth/Death Certificate Office Temporarily Closed

Advertisement

To better serve residents, the Texarkana Texas Office of Vital Statistics is scheduled for vault renovations this summer. This renovation project will require the office to be temporarily closed to walk in business for approximately two weeks. The office will be closed Wednesday, July 28, 2021 through Friday, August 13, 2021. Regular office hours for walk-in customers will resume on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Customers may still order by mail or online through VitalChek.com or from Austin at Texas.gov. Applications and links to both sites can be found on the city’s website, http://ci.texarkana.tx.us/131/ Birth-Death-Records-Vital- Statistics. If a resident needs assistance with the online application process, call City Hall at (903) 798-3911.

Customers also have the option of visiting the following county offices for immediate service:

Bowie County Clerk at 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston, TX. 75570. PH: 903-628-6740

Cass County Clerk – Court House at 100 E. Houston St., Linden, TX 75563. PH: 903-756-5071

Titus County Clerk at 100 W. First St., Suite 204, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455. PH: 903-577-6796

Please call these offices BEFORE visiting to obtain specific requirements and hours of operation.