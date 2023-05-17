U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Barrett Currie has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Currie is a graduate of Garrett Memorial Christian School. He is the son of Courtney Currie. Barrett plans to study general technology at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.

To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

