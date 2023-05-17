Jack Watkins

Advertisement

Jack Lee Watkins, 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on May 12, 2023. Jack was born November 19, 1933, in Jackson County, West Virginia to Frank and Ruth Watkins.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952. As an athlete Jack received a football scholarship to Ohio University. After graduating in 1956, he began a business career in the aluminum industry.

Jack was first employed by Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, West Virginia and after promotions transferred to plants in Newark, Ohio, Houston, Texas, and Spokane, Washington. After a brief retirement, he returned to Texas as Plant Manager of Alumax in Texarkana for ten more years.

Jack is survived by his wife, Betty, of 66 years and two children, Michael Lee and Novenda Ann, along with one grandson, Michael Ryan. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Jack’s family will host a celebration of life service on June 6 at 11:00am. The service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Blvd.

