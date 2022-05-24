U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipients Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Alexander Hill has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Hill is a graduate of Hooks High School. He is the son of Amy and Rusty Hill. Alexander plans to pursue a degree in business finance.

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Brooke Formby has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Formby is a graduate of Prescott High School. She is the daughter of Al and Kim Formby. Brooke plans to pursue a degree in nursing at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

