Fundraiser for Domestic Violence Prevention this Weekend

Advertisement

There will be a Music Fest fundraiser for Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 67 Landing. General donations will be taken at the door. Nine different bands will play throughout the day and there will also be a corn hole tournament, silent auction and bake sale.

“Come out for a fun-filled day with good music, food and friends and support a good cause,” said Trinity Gardner, with DVP.

DVP provides legal advocacy for victims of abuse as well as an emergency shelter and a 24-hour crisis hotline. In the past fiscal year DVP served 1,513 victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the emergency hotline at 903-793-4357.

