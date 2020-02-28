U.S. House Passes Rep. Ratcliffe Bill to Honor Fallen Service Members and Their Families

Advertisement

Rep. John Ratcliffe’s (R-Texas) Gold Star Mothers Families National Monument Extension Act (H.R. 2819) passed with strong, bipartisan support today in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ratcliffe co-introduced the bill with Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) to extend the authorization for the establishment of a monument in honor of Gold Star families at no cost to taxpayers. The extended authorization will allow more time for the families to ensure the monument’s construction and completion.

Advertisement

“Despite the polarized political climate in Washington, I’m grateful that honoring our fallen heroes and their families is an issue that my colleagues from across the entire political spectrum came together to support today,”

“I’m hopeful that the Senate will move swiftly to send this bill to President Trump’s desk, so we can help ensure that the Gold Star Families National Monument will be constructed and completed as a token of our nation’s gratitude for Gold Star families.”

For over a century, the Gold Star tradition has reminded our nation of the sacrifices made by service members and their families. The tradition dates back to World War I, when flags were displayed bearing a Blue Star to represent a family member serving abroad, and Gold Stars were used to represent family members lost in combat.

The monument will be entirely sponsored by the Gold Star Mothers National Monument Foundation and will be built at no cost to taxpayers. It will be located in Washington.