Texarkana man dies after motorcycle crash involving transit bus

A Texarkana, Ark. man has died from his injuries after colliding with a transit bus on Highway 71 Friday afternoon.

26-year-old Joshawa Prichard was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m. at Wadley Hospital, according to an Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatal Crash Summary.

According to the summary, Prichard was riding a 1983 Kawasaki motorcycle south on 71 when he collided with a transit bus that was stopped unloading passengers.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of East St. at 4:46 p.m.