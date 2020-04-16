U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $3.3 Million To Texarkana Urban Transit District For COVID-19 Response

Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced an $3.3 million grant award to the Texarkana Urban Transit District (TUTD) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020. TUTD provides public transportation in the Texas cities of Texarkana, Wake Village and Nash; as well as in Arkansas in the City of Texarkana.

TUTD will use the grant funds for operating activities to maintain fixed-route transit service and to support salaries, fuel, supplies, and administrative leave for operations employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. (This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.)

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

