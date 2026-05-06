UA Hope-Texarkana to Graduate 414 Students at May 19 Commencement Ceremony

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The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold its 2026 commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 19, at 6:00 p.m. in Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus.

Approximately 414 students are expected to graduate, earning a combined total of 641 degrees and certificates.

The keynote speaker will be Doris L. Pryor, a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and a native of Hope, Arkansas.

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The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Handicap accessible parking is available in the two lots nearest to Hempstead Hall, and a drop-off area is located under the front entrance awning.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the UAHT YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/UAHopeTexarkana.

The graduation program is available at uaht.edu.

For more information, call 870-777-5722.