Texarkana Arkansas School District Saves $435,000 Through Energy Efficiency Upgrades

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The Texarkana Arkansas School District has saved more than $435,000 since 2019 through energy efficiency improvements, redirecting those funds back into educational programs.

SWEPCO officials recently presented the district with its latest incentive check of $8,364.58 for ongoing participation in the company’s Strategic Energy Management program. Since partnering with SWEPCO’s Arkansas Energy Efficiency Programs in 2019, TASD has reduced electricity use by 3.7 million kilowatt-hours—enough to power 358 average homes for a year.

The savings have come through upgrades to lighting systems, HVAC operations, and staff-led efficiency practices across district buildings.

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“Through SWEPCO’s Arkansas energy efficiency programs, TASD received expert guidance to identify cost effective upgrades that reduce energy use while keeping learning environments comfortable and reliable for students and staff,” said Jeff Hensley, Director of Support Services for TASD. “Verified savings translate into real dollars returned to the district freeing up resources for classrooms and educational priorities.”

According to Greg Perkins, an energy efficiency leader from SWEPCO, the district’s results stem from modern lighting controls, improved HVAC operations, and energy-focused coaching for staff.

TASD is part of a broader regional trend. In 2025 alone, SWEPCO partnered with school districts across Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana to deliver more than $441,000 in incentives and achieve nearly 2 million kilowatt-hours in energy savings.

In Arkansas, 12 school districts completed energy efficiency projects in 2025, resulting in 1,083,478 kWh in savings and $113,454 in incentives. Participating districts included Ashdown, Fayetteville, Greenwood, Rogers, Springdale, and others.

Texas schools completed 51 projects through SWEPCO, earning $266,824 in incentives, while Louisiana schools received $60,808.

Schools, businesses, and residential customers can explore SWEPCO’s energy efficiency programs at SWEPCOsolutions.com or by contacting a SWEPCO Arkansas Energy Advisor at Swepcoee@aep.com.