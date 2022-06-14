UA Hope-Texarkana to Host Open House for Fall Classes

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host Open House events on the Hope and Texarkana campuses. Open House is a free event for potential students to explore everything UAHT offers and allow them to ask questions in person. Attendees will have the opportunity to take campus tours, learn about UAHT programs of study, take the Accuplacer test, and learn about financial aid, scholarships, and more. Advisors will also be on hand to register potential students for fall classes.

Hope Campus Open House

Tuesday, June 28

10:00 a.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Texarkana Campus Open House

Wednesday, June 29

10:00 a.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Registration is strongly recommended as it will allow attendees to receive a personalized Open House schedule based on their needs and interests.

Register here: https://bit.ly/398xSsd

The UAHT Open House is for students interested in attending UAHT. A separate New Student Orientation event will be held in August for students who have already registered for fall 2022 classes.

For more information, contact Jennifer Wright-Cunningham at 870-722-8228 or jennifer.wright@uaht.edu.

