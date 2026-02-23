UAHT Foundation Scholarships Available; Priority Deadline Set for April 15

SPONSOR

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation is accepting applications for more than 125 privately funded scholarships for UAHT students across all areas of study.

The priority deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Students can apply online at https://forms.office.com/r/Nkxsyd3YvP. Applicants will be considered for all Foundation scholarships, particularly those aligned with their career and academic goals.

The scholarships are funded through contributions from businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual donors. Awards are given to students who meet criteria established by the scholarship donors.

For more information, contact the university at 870-722-8174, email jake.dunham@uaht.edu, or visit https://www.uaht.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.php.