Local Program Director Selected for National Afterschool Leadership Role

Tina Jones, Program Director at the Read and Rise Afterschool Program in Texarkana, has been selected as one of 16 Afterschool Ambassadors nationwide for 2026 by the Afterschool Alliance.

Jones will serve a one-year term working with policymakers and community leaders to expand support for afterschool and summer learning programs while continuing her work with the local program.

“The country urgently needs strong afterschool advocates, so we are thrilled that Tina Jones will serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance this year,” said Jodi Grant, executive director of the Afterschool Alliance. “She will help spread the word that too many children and youth are without the afterschool programs that help them succeed in school and in life.”

Jones said she has witnessed firsthand the impact these programs have on students and families.

“I’ve seen up close the many ways these programs help students succeed and help families overcome challenges,” Jones said. “Afterschool and summer programs are uniquely positioned to help students connect with peers and caring mentors, explore their interests, and discover their passions.”

The Read and Rise program, housed at the Washington Community Development Center and operated by the nonprofit Four States Urban Development Project, has served more than 500 students over the past three years. The free, year-round program serves primarily first through seventh graders, offering tutoring in reading and math, along with enrichment activities in STEAM subjects, social studies, and character building.

As an Ambassador, Jones will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool, an annual rally scheduled for October 22, 2026.

According to a 2025 household survey, parents of 29.6 million children want afterschool programs, but fewer than 7 million kids are currently enrolled. Cost and accessibility remain primary barriers for families.

More information about the Afterschool Alliance is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.