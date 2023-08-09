UAHT Receives $5,000 ADHE Grant to Improve Campus Food Pantry

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education (ADHE) to enhance the Iron Horse Food Pantry services for UAHT students and improve food security on campus. Through the hard work of Representative Jamie Scott, with funding support from the Arkansas Legislature and former Governor Asa Hutchinson, the ADHE provided the opportunity for public & private institutions to update or establish campus food pantries with the help of these grants.

“The grant comes as a significant opportunity to further support our students in need, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals and essential resources,” Reggie Lambert, Dean of Students, said. “By strengthening our food pantry services, we aspire to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all students, promoting their overall well-being and success. We are deeply grateful for this grant and excited about the positive impact it will have on our campus community.”

UAHT is actively participating in the ADHE food pantry grant program, aiming to enhance student success and address food security for students by offering a comprehensive support system. The Iron Horse Pantry has established an Amazon Wish List where the public can help address the needs of UAHT students. If you wish to support pantry efforts, please take a moment to explore the new Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/253M9SP3D9EHU/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1.

For more information about the Iron Horse Pantry, please contact the UAHT Office of Student Services at 870-722-8108.

