CHRISTUS Athletic Trainers Offer Insights to Effective Recovery for Student Athletes

August signals a return to competition for student-athletes across Texas putting a renewed emphasis on making sure competitors are taking care of their bodies in the days between competition, particularly during hot weather.

Carson Powell, sports medicine coordinator at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, says it’s typical for athletes to feel aches and pains two to three days after their last event, but that athletes can take steps to rejuvenate their body quicker.

“The best recovery method for any person who is dealing with normal soreness following a game is movement,” Powell said. “These do not need to be hard movements or heavy lifting, but light-weight/low-rep exercises that use all muscle groups can really help recovery.”

CHRISTUS athletic trainers across the region say in addition to movement, hydration and adequate rest are key to recovery.

“Athletes are always in a state or recovery or prevention,” said Colby Barron, sports medicine coordinator for CHRISTUS St. Michael. “A good off-season and in-season program can help reduce or even prevent injuries.”

Barron emphasized the role that nutrition can play in the recovery period, encouraging athletes to avoid high-sugar foods and drinks, focusing instead on high-carbohydrate foods.

“The mistake I see a lot of young athletes make is that they do not eat a balanced diet or consume enough calories during their season,” Barron said. “There are a lot of resources where athletes can find out how many calories they need to consume in a day to help in recovery. Food is fuel, and it is the fuel the body needs to recover.”

He noted that most non-serious injuries they see are soft-tissue bruises, muscle strains, ligament strains, and swelling of joints, injuries that the athlete may not be aware of until later.

“There are a lot of injuries that can be played through when adrenaline is pumping and athletes are highly motivated,” Barron said. “They tend to feel them more the day after than in the moment, which is why a recovery program with proper movement, nutrition, hydration – and rest is paramount for getting the body recovered in time for the next event.”

The statewide heatwave has also put a spotlight on outdoor practices and activities, with trainers emphasizing student-athlete safety.

“The most important thing is for people to know their own body,” Powell said. “Everyone burns calories and sweats at a different rate. Knowing your body and knowing when to stop if you do not feel well is vitally important to staying safe.”

For athletes experiencing continuous pain, they are encouraged to reach out to their health care provider or visit the CHRISTUS Orthopedic clinic at 2602 St. Michael Dr. Suite 302A in Texarkana.

