Man Struck and Killed by Miller County Deputy While Walking Down Highway 82

On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at approximately 11:30pm, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 telephone call from a driver on U.S. Highway 82 just west of Garland City regarding a male subject dressed in all black walking down the middle of the dark roadway. At that time, a Miller County deputy was dispatched to the call. Within 60 seconds of receiving the call, the Deputy, who was already on U.S. Highway 82 near Garland City, AR reported that he had just struck the individual in the roadway on Highway 82. The Deputy immediately requested EMS and began rendering aid to the individual. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased by the Miller County Coroner at the scene following the arrival of EMS.

Members of the Arkansas State Police responded to the scene to conduct the Traffic Collision Investigation. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with ASP with respect to providing all information associated with the incident. The Deputy, per Arkansas State Statute and agency policy submitted to a chemical analysis of blood under the direction and supervision of the Arkansas State Police.

Unfortunately, no positive identification was made until Monday, September 28 when the Arkansas State Police positively identified the individual as Roy D. Washington, age 51 of Texarkana, Texas. Arkansas State Police made notification to his next of kin shortly after Mr. Washington was positively identified.

Preliminary results associated with the investigation may be available from ASP within the next few days, with final results pending the chemical analysis results from the State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. The Deputy was placed on Paid Administrative Leave pending the conclusion and findings of the ASP Investigation, and an Internal Investigation pursuant to MCSO Policy.

Sheriff Jackie Runion contacted the next of kin, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office offers their deepest sympathy to the family of Roy D. Washington. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by this tragic incident.