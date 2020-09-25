Game Wardens Arrest Man for Illegal Hunting in Texarkana City Limits

Advertisement

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens assigned to Bowie County made an arrest this morning in reference to illegal hunting activity on property owned by Wadley hospital inside the city limits of Texarkana.

According to a press release, Game Wardens arrested Dustin Miles (41) of Texarkana Arkansas for the illegal activity.

Mr. Miles was also allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Once arrested Mr. Miles was transported to Bi-State jail by Texarkana Police Department Officers. Mr. Miles has been charged with Criminal Trespassing with a deadly weapon, hunt with out landowner consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance under 1 gram (methamphetamine), littering, and no hunting license.

To report illegal hunting activity please call 1-800-792-GAME.

