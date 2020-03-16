Utility Companies Suspend Disconnections

Advertisement

Texarkana Water Utilities and SWEPCO have both announced they will not be disconnecting utilities for at least the next month.

“SWEPCO is temporarily suspending all disconnections of service for non-payment. We know our customers are concerned about their families, and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. We are committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time. We urge customers to make every effort to keep their accounts current during the period when disconnections are suspended. If customers anticipate problems paying their electric bills, please contact SWEPCO to discuss payment options.”

“Texarkana Water Utilities will suspend water shutoffs for the next month (until approximately April 15, 2020) to help our customers during this time. We will also be closing the lobby Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to walk in customers. This is for the protection of the Customer Service staff. We will keep our drive thru window open during this time and we have a drop box in the alley behind the office. We will also issue a press release on the various payment options available online and by telephone.”

