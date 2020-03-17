Farmers Bank & Trust Closes Bank Lobbies

Advertisement

(Magnolia, AR—March 17, 2020) – To ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Farmers Bank & Trust Executive Management Team decided to modify the hours and services available at all locations until further notice. All Farmers employees will continue to receive their regular pay, and the Bank stands committed to continue to assist customers.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Farmers Bank & Trust will close the Magnolia – Hollensworth, Magnolia – University, East Camden, Rockport, and Hope South locations. All other Bank lobbies will be available only by appointment for transactions that cannot occur by drive-thru, phone, or online except for the Texarkana St. Michael Drive lending offices, which will remain open. Access for customer safe deposit boxes will be available by appointment at any branch. We ask customers to call 855-855-3268 to schedule a time for a visit.

Farmers Bank & Trust encourages customers to utilize all non-lobby-based banking services when possible for the coming weeks, including:

Drive-thrus, ITMs, and ATMs are available for most banking transactions. Please visit MyFarmers.Bank for all drive-thru hours and ATM/ITM locations. ITMs provide expanded live teller services from 7 am to 7 pm Monday thru Friday, and 8 am to 3 pm on Saturdays.

Online banking and mobile banking apps (On Apple and Android devices) are available for 24/7 services to check balances, pay bills, deposit checks, and transfer funds.

The Farmers Bank & Trust Customer Care Center will be open for all questions and assistance from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday by calling the toll-free line at 855-855-3268. The Customer Care Center can also be contacted via live chat at MyFarmers.Bank.

All Farmers Bank & Trust locations have increased the frequency of sanitizing all customer and employee spaces. We ask that all employees and customers that are sick, especially those with a fever or in a high-risk group, stay home.

Please continue to check the Farmers Bank & Trust website, www.MyFarmers.Bank, and social media pages, Facebook at www.facebook.com/farmersbankandtrust and Twitter at www.twitter.com/myfbtbank, for continuous updates.

Farmers Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gosnell, stated, “Please know that we are continuing to monitor the circumstances, and we are prepared for this ever-changing situation. As a community bank, we are committed to continuing to help our customers with all of their banking needs and concerns.”