VW Youth Empowerment Gives Out $2,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

VW Youth Empowerment, established by local Venture Watson, was able to give out over $2,000 in college and back to school scholarships last week.

Their scholarship pageant entitled, “Girl Power”, brought girls together to compete in several categories including: beauty, interviews, outfit of choice, and talent. The top winers in each category were awarded anywhere between $50-$100. The highest overall score for the whole pageant walked away with $500.

Contestants were also able to compete for a community service award by bringing toiletry items that will be donated to local college student and children in need around the Texarkana area.

The list of Scholarship winners included:

Camille Lamay, Parker Bagwell, Paisley McKay, Miriam Bougie, Rosalina Rhincom, Zion Ruby Marie, Chloe Wisard, Sierra Maxwell, Erin Barrett and Lainey Brooks.

Everetha’s Family Members who received book and gas scholarships

Jammie Cush $200, Rakia Butler $100, Necoma Sanders $100, Jayla Davis $100

Congratulations to all of the Scholarship recipients!