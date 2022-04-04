Texarkana, Texas City Council seeks public input on redistricting process

Advertisement

A review of the 2020 census data reveals that a population imbalance exists in three of the wards within Texarkana, TX. The City has retained redistricting services with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to assist with the redistricting process.

The 2020 census data review has shown a growth in population in Ward 5, and a decrease in population in Wards 1 and 2. This will require redistricting of the wards in Texarkana, TX to provide approximate equal representation within each ward. Following a recent council workshop, drafts of these ward changes have been developed and are represented in the proposed plan document located on the city’s website at http://ci.texarkana.tx.us/808/City-of-Texarkana-TX-Ward-Redistricting. Hard copies of the proposed plan are also available at City Hall, 220 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

The City Council is seeking citizen input in the redistricting process. A public comment period will begin Monday, April 4th, 2022 and continue until Monday, April 18th, 2022 at 5pm. The City will also hold a public hearing on Monday, April 11th, 2022 during its regularly scheduled meeting regarding the proposed redistricting plan. Comments can be mailed to City Hall Attn: Redistricting Plan, 220 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75501 or submitted via email to TXCouncil@txkusa.org.

