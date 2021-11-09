Wadley Regional Medical Wound Screening Clinic Slated for Thursday, November 11th

Texarkana, Texas: Wadley Regional Medical Center is hosting a FREE Wound Screening Clinic on Thursday, November 11, 2021. For most people, wound healing is a natural, uneventful process, but for others, it can be a struggle. Wounds that don’t heal are a serious health issue and can limit a person’s mobility and increase the risk of infection.

For those who have wounds that are not healing, the Wadley Wound Care and Hyperbaric unit is offering this opportunity to have their wound looked at and given guidance on treatment. The Free event will be from 4-6 pm in the Day Surgery area of the hospital. Entrance on the corner of Olive and 9th streets. Walk ins are accepted or appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-844-859-1338, or visit wadleyhealth.org/events.

The Wadley Scan will also be available at a discount price of $45. These appointments need to be scheduled by calling (903) 798-8874. The Wadley Scan offers screenings that take only 15 minutes and give participants information on their risk of heart disease and stroke. Other organizations offer the same services for over $100!

