Wake Village Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in EZ Mart Wine Theft Cases

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas — The Wake Village Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person shown in a surveillance image in connection with two reported wine theft incidents at EZ Mart.

Police said the latest incident is the second time the same individual is suspected of taking wine from the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake Village Police Department at 903-838-5580 or send the department a message.

Note: The individual shown is a suspect, and all allegations remain under investigation.